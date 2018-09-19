Smashing Pillars - Come Out From Among Them

There are seasons when God reveals deeper understandings of His Word and who He is. This produces maturity, which in turn will produce separation from certain circles. This is a good thing! If we persevere through the season, God ensures we reap blessings, and a deeper more intimate relationship with our Lord, and Savior, Yeshua.

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Best, Samuel

Smashing Pillars International ...helping people stuck in life become unstuck...