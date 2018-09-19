Smashing Pillars - Come Out From Among Them

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There are seasons when God reveals deeper understandings of His Word and who He is. This produces maturity, which in turn will produce separation from certain circles. This is a good thing! If we persevere through the season, God ensures we reap blessings, and a deeper more intimate relationship with our Lord, and Savior, Yeshua.
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Best, Samuel
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