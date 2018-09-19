© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God's Covenants: Jews and Gentiles as One
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • September 19, 2018
This is not "replacement theology." Old Testament promises made to Israel and fulfilled in the New Testament were fulfilled to Israel. Only the believers from the seed of Abraham made up the church for quite a while. "But it is not that the word of God has taken no effect. For they are not all Israel who are of Israel . . ." (Rom. 9:6, NKJV) It was the believing remnant of Israel who received Jesus the anointed. Later, believing gentiles were made partakers of the same promises (Eph. 2-3).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.