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How to Stain and Seal Garage Floor
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14 views • September 19, 2018
DIY garage floor stain and seal. This video shows how to stain and seal a garage floor using all water based products. An epoxy topcoat is used but if your garage floor gets any sun exposure it is recommended to use a urethane or polyurea topcoat over the epoxy base coat to protect it from damaging UV rays. Find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
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