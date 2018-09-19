© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Don't Apologize For Telling the Truth
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • September 19, 2018
Grant Stinchfield defends Dana Loesch's "Violence of Lies" NRA ad and blasts the violent left and lying media who are demanding an apology for warning America about chaos creators who are trying to impose their will upon our country through violence and lies. It'll never happen, says Stinchfield, who promises to stand firm with the clenched fist of truth.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.