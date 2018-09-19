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Wayne Dupree Show - Ep 901 Kavanaugh Accuser Doesn't Want TO Testify
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42 views • September 19, 2018
The allegations are not worthy of belief, which is not to say that Dr. Ford is lying. She may be lying. She may be telling the truth. Or her memories may have changed, as memories are wont to do, 30 and 36 years after the fact. It is impossible to know. If Dr. Ford had wanted the accusations taken seriously, she could have made them public before or during the confirmation hearings, when Mr. Kavanaugh had an opportunity to defend himself. Democrats eventually leaked the letter.
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