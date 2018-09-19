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Barter and Trade in A Post SHTF Scenario (Jim Cobb)
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293 views • September 19, 2018
No matter how long you’ve been prepping, there are bound to be items that you either forgot to stockpile or will run out of in the event of a long-term disaster. When considering the realities of such a scenario, survival expert Jim Cobb advises preppers to prepare themselves to barter and trade in the aftermath of a long-term societal collapse. In a worst-case scenario, your money will likely be worthless as a commodity.
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