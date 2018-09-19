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Defragmenting your hard drive
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5 views • September 19, 2018
This give you a quick guide to defragmenting your hard drive. This is for only standard hard drives. Do not use this procedure on Solid State Drives. This was for Windows XP but it is similar procedure for other version of Windows.
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