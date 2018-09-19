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Owens: The NFL Isn't What It Used To Be
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5 views • September 19, 2018
"We take for granted that we're still looking at the league that we grew up with—with Al Davis and Pete Rozelle and all those great, patriotic Americans who built their brand around our country. We're not dealing with that same type of people today." —Burgess Owens, former NFL player
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