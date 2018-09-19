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Gig-a Claus is comin' to town (S1-Ep.1)
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6 views • September 19, 2018
This is the first adventure in the travels of "Gig-a Claus" for your holiday viewing pleasure. An instant holiday classic that your entire family will treasure this Yule Tide season. Gig-a Claus is an obnoxious, abusive, booze swilling, angry cousin to Santa. He hates the elves almost as much as the children. But Gig-a Claus loves Christmas mischief.
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