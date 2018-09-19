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Full Show – Tommy Robinson World Exclusive, Trump Declassifies Deep State Crimes, Banned Comedian Owen Benjamin In Studio - 09/18/2018
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712 views • September 19, 2018
President Trump has ordered the release of key documents regarding the FISA court warrant on Carter Page, all reports of FBI interviews with Bruce Ohr, as well as “the release of all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr.” In-studio is comedian Owen Benjamin discussing how the establishment left ruined comedy. Furthermore, Tommy Robinson returns to share the latest from Europe.
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