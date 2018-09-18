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FILM 23—UFOs Appear Near My House In San Francisco
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17 views • September 18, 2018
June 21, 2018
Over the past 3 months or so, I’ve noticed a difference in the behavior patterns of UFOs appearing in my skies. Some are starting to show up in the daytime, and often over my neighborhood! It makes me wonder, is this a pattern that will hold, and even accelerate in the days to come?
Over the past 3 months or so, I’ve noticed a difference in the behavior patterns of UFOs appearing in my skies. Some are starting to show up in the daytime, and often over my neighborhood! It makes me wonder, is this a pattern that will hold, and even accelerate in the days to come?
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