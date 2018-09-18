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Islamic Child Kidnapping Rings Are Now On The Run In England: Meet The Man Who Exposed It
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716 views • September 18, 2018
Tommy Robinson joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down his journey into political activism, how he became aware of Islamic grooming gangs, and why the United Kingdom wishes to punish him for reporting the truth to the world.
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