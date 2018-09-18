Quinn Michaels: The Esalen Connection (mirror for backup)

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Evidence points to an occult intelligence network working parallel to PSI World, founded by CIA agent Tom Wilhite and his wife Jane Willhite. Tom learned the craft at Esalen Institute, whose network includes master spy and code writer JBS Haldane and his friends John Lilly and Aldous Huxley of the Fabian Society and Tavistock Group. Esalen and its trainees have maintained an open and questionable relationship... full descrip to be added via pastebin link
https://youtu.be/Je6rdh2yR4U