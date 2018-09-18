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SpaceHistory ... 2018 ... Butch Witkowski relates ABDUCTION NUMBERS.
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16 views • September 18, 2018
Butch Witkowski and David Paulides, former Police detectives, and the late Karla Turner, PhD and Linda Moulton Howe have been researching topics of Abductions by ET for decades; and what they finally come up with is the number. Approximately 45,000 people out of the USA each year disappear without a trace, and the Govt is not TELLING. ... https://www.real.video/5836490979001
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