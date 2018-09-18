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EXCLUSIVE: UT Professor Says "Essential To View America Through A Marxist Lens"
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2141 views • September 18, 2018
Exclusive footage reveals Professor Anne Lewis telling students that it is essential to view America through a Marxist lens. Footage obtained by Ethan Berman of Bermansplaining.com
Want to expose your marxist professor on Infowars? Email us your footage at [email protected]. Anonymity respected.
Want to expose your marxist professor on Infowars? Email us your footage at [email protected]. Anonymity respected.
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