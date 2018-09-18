© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
English Grammar Review (Grades 1-8)
Follow
1
Share
Report
16 views • September 18, 2018
This six-hour review of English grammar was recorded to help students transferring into an Accelerated Christian Education (ACE) individualized curriculum to prepare for the English placement test (up to about 8th grade). Although it is over twenty years old, and technically behind the times, it may be helpful for learning or reviewing English grammar, including parts of speech, diagramming, punctuation, capitalization, sentences, phrases, clauses, and usage.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.