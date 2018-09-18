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The ALEX JONES Show (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 9/18/18 INFOWARS
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125 views • September 18, 2018
TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW
September 18, 2018
PLEASE POST COMMENTS BELOW!
TRUMP WILL DECLASSIFY RUSSIA PROBE DOCS, COMEY & McCABE TEXTS
THE LEFT WANTS TO STERILIZE KIDS
MAD MAXINE CALLS FOR TRUMP TO BE TAKEN OUT
KAVANAUGH'S MOTHER PRESIDED OVER FORECLOSURE CASE OF ACCUSER'S PARENTS
Guests:
ROGER STONE
TOMMY ROBINSON
Comedian OWEN BENJAMIN on how the establishment left ruined comedy.
4th Hour Host: Paul Joseph Watson
September 18, 2018
PLEASE POST COMMENTS BELOW!
TRUMP WILL DECLASSIFY RUSSIA PROBE DOCS, COMEY & McCABE TEXTS
THE LEFT WANTS TO STERILIZE KIDS
MAD MAXINE CALLS FOR TRUMP TO BE TAKEN OUT
KAVANAUGH'S MOTHER PRESIDED OVER FORECLOSURE CASE OF ACCUSER'S PARENTS
Guests:
ROGER STONE
TOMMY ROBINSON
Comedian OWEN BENJAMIN on how the establishment left ruined comedy.
4th Hour Host: Paul Joseph Watson
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