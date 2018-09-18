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Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski: The Most Awkward Exchange in TV History
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166 views • September 18, 2018
Dan Bongino reacts to Joe Scarborough's bizarre reunion with Mika Brzezinski on Morning Joe: "If this isn't the most awkward exchange in television history I don’t know what is... I gotta go take a shower after watching that one."
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