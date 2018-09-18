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Sandy Hook was no Columbine
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101 views • September 18, 2018
Wolfgang Halbig, school safety expert and former Florida State trooper, compares the phony Sandy Hook shooting to the real thing, Columbine. All the lessons learned from Sandy Hook were forgotten in the Sandy Hook escapade. Or rather, Sandy Hook was ersatz for all the reasons Halbig outlines in this video.
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