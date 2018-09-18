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Phoenix Police Officer Details Ukraine Romance Tour Experiences
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16 views • September 18, 2018
A recent tour to Ukraine, led by Phoenix Police officer Joe Gregory concluded with many men having had the time of their lives.
Learn about international matchmaking tours as John and Joe share stories of their experiences in Ukraine and the other 8 destinations that offer travel expeditions for single men and women.
Learn about international matchmaking tours as John and Joe share stories of their experiences in Ukraine and the other 8 destinations that offer travel expeditions for single men and women.
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