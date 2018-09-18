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CA Gov. Jerry Brown Is One Signature Away from Wiping Out Gun Shows
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6 views • September 18, 2018
"It is an entrenched battle. And it's not just Del Mar; they're coming after all the gun shows... This is what the anti-gunners are trying to do. They're trying to either make gun shows into nothing but a façade... or eliminate them outright." —Rick Travis, Exec. Director of CRPA
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