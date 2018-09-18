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PhysReality .... 2009 ... Michael Pritchard: How to make filthy water drinkable
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27 views • September 18, 2018
Too much of the world lacks access to clean drinking water. Engineer Michael Pritchard did something about it -- inventing the portable Lifesaver filter, which can make the most revolting water drinkable in seconds. . . . "Wow, that was 9 years ago. I wonder why I haven't seen this all over the world?" . . . I found the answer - the bottle costs $163.00 !!!!! If he really cared, he would sell them for a cost that is more affordable.
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