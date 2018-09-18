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Beto O'Rourke's Anti-Gun Views out of Step With Texas
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29 views • September 18, 2018
"Many have doubts that O'Rourke's view will be popular with Texans, especially considering the number of school districts that are, in fact looking, to allow teachers the opportunity to be concealed carriers." —Dana Loesch
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