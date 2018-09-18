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Full Show: What’s New Pussy-Hat? They Come for Kavanaugh, Too
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21 views • September 18, 2018
President Trump is declassifying and releasing — unredacted — documents surrounding the FISA search warrants and the House is about to release transcripts of over 70 interviews relating to the DNC/DeepState conspiracy. Then, new information surfaces about Kavanaugh’s Anita Hill as the vote is postponed until a show hearing next Monday. And, concerns surround a NC nuclear plant that had a low level emergency AFTER it was shutdown before flooding hit the area.
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