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Eugenics: Feds Preparing Sterilization Of US School Children To Prevent Over Population
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907 views • September 18, 2018
The globalists imagine a world where they decide how large the population is allowed to be. Alex breaks down how a new study on the effects of hormone blockers on children done by the US government promotes the globalist agenda.
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