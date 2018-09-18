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Neocon Calls Assad, “Butcher of Baghdad” While Pushing Syrian Intervention
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6 views • September 18, 2018
The military establishment has pushed civil war (“regime change”) in Syria and is desperate to protect the last ISIS stronghold in Idlib with one neocon congressman going so far as to label Assad (the Syrian President), the “Butcher of Baghdad”. Should they have to be able to find Syria on the map before they bomb it?
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