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Celente: Syrian Danger Rises as Russian Plane Downed
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18 views • September 18, 2018
Although the Russian plane with 15 aboard was accidentally shot down by Syrian air defense, initial Russian reports blamed Israel for initiating an attack. And, Gerald Celente looks at the stock market risks as we approach October.
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