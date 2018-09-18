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“Unusual Event”: Can Hurricane Flooding Cause a Fukushima Disaster in NC?
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683 views • September 18, 2018
The Brunswick Nuclear Plant in NC is only 4 miles inland. It was shutdown in anticipation of the hurricane’s arrival only to have a hazardous “unusual event” reported by the NRC 2 days later. What could possibly go wrong?
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