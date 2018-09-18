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American Tax Dollars Funding America's Destruction
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127 views • September 18, 2018
American Tax Dollars Funding America's Destruction
Watch "The Lying Machine" @ http://thelyingmachine.com
This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
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Watch "The Lying Machine" @ http://thelyingmachine.com
This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
https://app.contentsamurai.com/cc/186102
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