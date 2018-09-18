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American Meets 500+ Ukrainian Women On Singles Tour
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40 views • September 18, 2018
A Florida man took a romance tour of Ukraine, during which he met over 500+ Ukrainian women.
Henry toured the Ukrainian cities of Odessa, Nikolaev, and Kherson. During his time in each city, he attended dating events that each featured 200+ single Ukrainian women, searching for their soulmate.
Find Out More at http://www.LoveMe.com
Henry toured the Ukrainian cities of Odessa, Nikolaev, and Kherson. During his time in each city, he attended dating events that each featured 200+ single Ukrainian women, searching for their soulmate.
Find Out More at http://www.LoveMe.com
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