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US Government Spends $5.7 Million To Prepare The Sterilization Of US Children
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364 views • September 18, 2018
A taxpayer-funded study on the effects of hormone blockers on children was released by the US government. Alex Breaks explains this is part of the globalist agenda to reduce the population.
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