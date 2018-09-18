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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 39 - Trump Releases FISA/Russia Docs, Kavanaugh Madness
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550 views • September 18, 2018
Finally, President Trump tramples over Deep State impeders inside the WH and releases FISA and Russia Docs, as well as new attacks on Judge Kavanaugh. Can't stop the proceedings, can't impune him through Parliamentary tricks and Treason, pull out the Sexual Predator from Decades ago charges. Project Veritas Deep State Exposed.
infowars.com
https://www.projectveritas.com/deep-state-release-1/
infowars.com
https://www.projectveritas.com/deep-state-release-1/
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