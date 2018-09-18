© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Murder Mystery behind the Sunspot Solar Observatory closure and opening?
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 18, 2018
WildNews.us – Sunspot Solar Observatory has reopened this week after being shot down by FBI in Sep. 6. The official story behind its closure is that the closure was a part of a criminal investigation in a local area. A hiker was found dead on Sep. 12 in a nearby White Sands National Monument Trail. WildNews.us contacted FBI and New Mexico State Police. Neither law enforcement organization issued a comment on the subject --
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.