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PhysReality ... 2018 ... George Noory & Butch Witkowski, 45,000 people VANISH every year.
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42 views • September 18, 2018
COAST TO COAST AM. George Noory & Butch Witkowski, founder and director of the UFO Research Center of Pennsylvania, for a discussion on strange disappearances and other unusual cases he has investigated. Witkowski conservatively estimated that between 40,000 to 47,000 people vanish without a trace every year in the United States. He agreed with the suggestion that some of these disappearances could involve victims falling into interdimensional portals or being abducted by UFOs.
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