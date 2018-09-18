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Maxine Waters Tells The Resistance To "Knock Off President Trump
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127 views • September 18, 2018
Congresswoman Maxine Waters is under fire for spouting more incendiary rhetoric after she gave a speech in which she called for leftists and Democrats to “knock off” President Trump.
Read more http://conservativemusket.blogspot.com/2018/09/maxine-waters-encourages-resistance-to.html and @45thMaga
Read more http://conservativemusket.blogspot.com/2018/09/maxine-waters-encourages-resistance-to.html and @45thMaga
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