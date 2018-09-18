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EPIC 911 DEBATE: Alex Jones VS Eric Bolling
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2233 views • September 18, 2018
In a heated debate with CRTV's Eric Bolling, Alex Jones talks about the 911 Cover-Up including govt. prior knowledge, PNAC's new Pearl Harbor and the evacuation of members of the Bin Laden and Saudi Royal family after the attacks. Plus CNN & the BBC claim BLDG 7 fell before the collapse, Trump said bombs might have been on planes and 32 year veteran of the NYFD Rudy Dent says 911 was a False Flag! The American people deserve to know the full truth about what really happened on 911.
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