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Word of Wisdom for living in the End Times....
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31 views • September 18, 2018
I am a Pastor/Missionary in the Philippines and USA. Contact me at [email protected] for any comments or questions
We have 3 orphanages and feed/teach 1000 poor kids per week in the Philippines. I do revival all over the USA and Philippines. I have been in ministry since 2001
We have 3 orphanages and feed/teach 1000 poor kids per week in the Philippines. I do revival all over the USA and Philippines. I have been in ministry since 2001
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