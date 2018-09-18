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The Names You Never Hear
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5 views • September 18, 2018
http://standinfaith.org/
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According to the Pew Research Center, Christianity is the world’s largest religion, with 2.3 billion of the world’s 7.3 billion people.
But, while Christianity is predominant in the world, speaking one of the personal variations of the Christian God’s name is socially-unacceptable in all secular institutions, including: public schools, universities, the workplace, and the news and entertainment media.
https://www.facebook.com/standinfaith.org/
According to the Pew Research Center, Christianity is the world’s largest religion, with 2.3 billion of the world’s 7.3 billion people.
But, while Christianity is predominant in the world, speaking one of the personal variations of the Christian God’s name is socially-unacceptable in all secular institutions, including: public schools, universities, the workplace, and the news and entertainment media.
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