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The Melchizedek Priesthood of Jesus and Israel
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16 views • September 18, 2018
Hundreds of years after Moses instituted the Levitical priesthood, King David prophesied that the Messiah would be a priest forever, according to the Order of Melchizedek. Two thousand years later, Jesus gave His disciples bread and wine. He said, “Take, eat, this is My body.” Then He said, “Drink of it, all of you, for this is My blood of the new covenant which is poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins.”
The Order of Melchizedek is His kingdom of priests out of all the nations.
The Order of Melchizedek is His kingdom of priests out of all the nations.
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