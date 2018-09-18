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Arise, Shine! The Manifestation of the Sons of God
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10 views • September 18, 2018
http://StandInFaith.org
The most wonderful spiritual event since Jesus rose from the dead and God poured out His Spirit at Pentecost, is imminent. This world-changing event will signal:
• The fruition of God’s plan for this age
• The fulfillment of Christ’s work on the cross, and
• The end of mankind’s suffering within the Devil’s kingdom.
The most wonderful spiritual event since Jesus rose from the dead and God poured out His Spirit at Pentecost, is imminent. This world-changing event will signal:
• The fruition of God’s plan for this age
• The fulfillment of Christ’s work on the cross, and
• The end of mankind’s suffering within the Devil’s kingdom.
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