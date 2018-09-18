Check out this new study and book!!!

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27 views • September 18, 2018
Not born with it! #BornPerfect Let the World Know #ReadTheBook Get The Book End Autism Now
Info @GatesFoundation @BillGates @MelindaGates #Gates to Heaven Medical Health Public Policy “How To End The Autism Epidemic” J. B. Handley Do #VaccinesWork ??? @BarackObama @JoeBiden @VP
Info @GatesFoundation @BillGates @MelindaGates #Gates to Heaven Medical Health Public Policy “How To End The Autism Epidemic” J. B. Handley Do #VaccinesWork ??? @BarackObama @JoeBiden @VP
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