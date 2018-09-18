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Only ON Patreon Preview - The Intelligence Assessment with Kevin Shipp CIA OPERATION MOCKINGBIRD
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47 views • September 18, 2018
This is a preview for tonight's Only ON Patreon segment in which Kevin Shipp does a deep dive on the infamous Operation Mockingbird.
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