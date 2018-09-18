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What is Really Important in Life?
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4 views • September 18, 2018
http://standinfaith.org/
Three questions determine the outcome of your life...
1. What is the most important thing in your life? I believe the most important thing in this life is to obtain eternal life by being reconciled to God.
2. How can you live a meaningful life? I believe God’s definition of meaningful is what matters most.
3. Finally, how can you fulfill your destiny in God’s kingdom? We must choose to follow Him and then cooperate with Him to live our life according to His will.
Three questions determine the outcome of your life...
1. What is the most important thing in your life? I believe the most important thing in this life is to obtain eternal life by being reconciled to God.
2. How can you live a meaningful life? I believe God’s definition of meaningful is what matters most.
3. Finally, how can you fulfill your destiny in God’s kingdom? We must choose to follow Him and then cooperate with Him to live our life according to His will.
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