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Vaccine Adverse Reporting System VAERS Who is Required to report injury by vaccines?
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97 views • September 18, 2018
Will you help make it number one? We have to over come “Fear” End Autism Now dot info #ReadTheBook Get The Book #EndAutismNow Share this Book “How To End The Autism Epidemic” @BillClinton @HillaryClinton @ClintonFdn @ChelseaClinton Do #VaccinesWork #TheAutismBook ASD J. B. Handley #AutismEpidemic EndAutismNow.info VAERS = Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System Thank You Chelsea Clinton for Educating
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