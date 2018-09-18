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Let Your Will Be Whole
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10 views • September 18, 2018
Know that each of us is born with a spiritual soul, universal intelligence, and boundless freewill.
Research by Dr. Vohs and Dr. Schooler reveals that when we doubt this freewill, we begin to behave as we are expected rather than expressing and embracing the true self. We neglect our responsibility to act as a self-agent. This threatens our self-esteem, our happiness, and even our survival.
https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/let-your-will-be-whole
Research by Dr. Vohs and Dr. Schooler reveals that when we doubt this freewill, we begin to behave as we are expected rather than expressing and embracing the true self. We neglect our responsibility to act as a self-agent. This threatens our self-esteem, our happiness, and even our survival.
https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/let-your-will-be-whole
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