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What Frank Scully, The Aztec UFO Incident, and Cover-up All Have in Common! March 8, 2016
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12 views • September 18, 2018
Alexandra Meadors and Frank Thayer Ph.D. delve into the story behind the flying saucer crash at Aztec in 1948, as is found in the 2015 book 'The Aztec UFO Incident', which exposes the cover-up by using eyewitness testimony, research into over 55,000 documents, as well as meeting with scientists and other individuals who were involved with the incident directly and indirectly.
This verifies what Frank Scully wrote about in 1950 as a true historical account of the events of 1948 in New Mexico.
This verifies what Frank Scully wrote about in 1950 as a true historical account of the events of 1948 in New Mexico.
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