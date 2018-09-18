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The Return of the Doctor
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24 views • September 18, 2018
Despite the long hard road and the loss of our old Dead Cart, the Crack Team of Medical Professionals has endured all hardships to again bring the finest 16th Century medical care to the people of Carvershire in the Realm of Good King Richard.
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