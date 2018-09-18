Tools of Warfare Against "Lower Class"

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Your host Tom D'Ambra breaks down a document from 1979. Operators Research Technical Manual TM-SW7905.1.
NOTE: If would like a copy of this document you may not want to look it up on your own home computer as, more than likely you will be added to a red flag list. Library or public computer suggested.
Don't let the title fool you as this 'manual' has nothing to do with machinery and the like. It has to do with human programming and social engineering. Originally aired starting May 5 2018. The whole series will be listed in the play lists as soon as I get them loaded.