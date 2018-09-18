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School Ground Game
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7 views • September 18, 2018
This is one of the prefered before school games played by a small Australian country school of 33 enrolments. Most students play so there are special rules that the students and teachers made up do deal with who chases who in the game and whose turn it is to be "it".
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