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Dan Bongino: NFL Crapped on National Anthem
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20 views • September 18, 2018
“I feel even worse for the miners and the electricians and the carpenters who are fighting the fights with us, Grant. And then they don’t get a break either on Sunday because you guys have to take a knee and crap all over our national anthem.” - Dan Bongino
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